Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.75

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

