Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.60 million and $128,515.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

