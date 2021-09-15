Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,075. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

