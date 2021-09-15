Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands Sells 74,157 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.