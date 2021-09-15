Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands Sells 74,157 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

