Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.09.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.28 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

