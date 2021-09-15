Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Raised by Analyst

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

PWSC stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

