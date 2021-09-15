Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered by Analyst

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

BASE stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

