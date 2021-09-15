QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $55.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

