Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 19,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,622,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.