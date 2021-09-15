Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 19,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,622,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.
In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
