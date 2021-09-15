Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,224 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

