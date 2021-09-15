Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 21.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,612 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

