Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.