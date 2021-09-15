Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $23,764,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

