Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 114,958 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,958 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

