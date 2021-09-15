Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

