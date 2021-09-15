Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAIN. assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,126,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,557,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,521,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.