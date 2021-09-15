Rally (RLY) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $210.83 million and $12.82 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.76 or 0.07141132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.96 or 0.99131946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00864280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

