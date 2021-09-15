Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 2,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a PE ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.