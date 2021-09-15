Randy Garfield Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Randy Garfield purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,250.00 ($28,035.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16.

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

