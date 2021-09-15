Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.11 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $7,504.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

