Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.99 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Insiders sold a total of 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,894 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.