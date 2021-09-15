Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 371.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367,946 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

