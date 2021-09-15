REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
REE opened at $5.52 on Monday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
