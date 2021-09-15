REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $82.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.