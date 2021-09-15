Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

