Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

