RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCAR stock remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.