Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (TSE: ENB):

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

7/22/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

