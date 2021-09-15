Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (TSE: ENB):
- 9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00.
- 7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 7/30/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 7/22/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.
