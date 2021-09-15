Research Frontiers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

