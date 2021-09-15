Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Head to Head Survey

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Resonant and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.65, suggesting a potential upside of 124.21%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 50.26 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.58 FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.37 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

FTC Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Resonant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

