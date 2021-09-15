Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

