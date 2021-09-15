Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $249,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $166.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

