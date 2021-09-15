Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.