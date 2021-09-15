Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVHU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVHU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

