Rewardiqa (REW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $70,343.63 and approximately $21.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00136152 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars.

