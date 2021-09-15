Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 42.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

