Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 254.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

