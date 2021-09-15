Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,513 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fastly were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Fastly by 9.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

