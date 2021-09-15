Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 41,111 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

