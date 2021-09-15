Rhumbline Advisers Sells 508 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $386.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.69.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.