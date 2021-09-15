Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.11 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 391.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.21. The company has a market cap of £255.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 508 ($6.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

