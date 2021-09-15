Richard Keers Purchases 8 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Richard Keers bought 5 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £182.05 ($237.85).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,801 ($49.66) on Wednesday. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,873 ($50.60). The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,692.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,594.07. The stock has a market cap of £10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

