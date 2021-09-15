Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RICOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.
About Ricoh
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
