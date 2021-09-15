Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RICOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

