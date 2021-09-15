Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate Purchases 21,756 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 21,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $478,414.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 48,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,493. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

