Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 1,137,249 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70.

RMNI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.