Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 81,232 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

