Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 748.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.