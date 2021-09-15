River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 869,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000.

Separately, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. PAE Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $555.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PAE Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

