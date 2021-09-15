River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 858,532 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 858,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

