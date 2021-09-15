River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

